News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Visa explores auto payments for crypto wallets

Visa explores auto payments for crypto wallets

Researchers at Visa have been investigating how to enable automatic recurring payments for self-custodial crypto wallets.

In a new technical paper, the researchers investigate how to bring the commonplace automatic recurring payment option to the world of crypto and blockchain.

This, the paper says, "is not a trivial task on a blockchain like Ethereum", adding: "For self-custodial wallets where the user has sole control over the wallet and private keys, automated programmable payments that can pull payments automatically from a user’s account at recurring intervals requires engineering work."

Visa's answer is a smart contract application that allows a user to set up a programmable payment instruction that can push funds automatically from one self-custodial wallet account to another at recurring intervals, without requiring the user's active participation each time.

It relies on a concept known as “Account Abstraction” (AA) which makes user accounts on Ethereum function more like smart contracts by allowing a user to have programmable features embedded into their wallets.

In the paper, the Visa team demonstrates a potential application of AA: a new type of account contract that can delegate the ability to initiate a payment by a user account to a pre-approved autopayment smart contract, mimicking the process you use today to set up a recurring card payment.

The paper is the first technical piece to come out a new initiative from the Visa Crypto team as it bids to broaden its core competencies in the Web3 infrastructure layers and blockchain protocols that are driving crypto development.

A team of researchers and engineers across Visa is working to study the foundations of various blockchains — including the security, scalability, interoperability and privacy of different protocols — and propose possible use cases.

Catherine Gu, head, CBDC and Protocols, Visa, says: "To help our clients and partners innovate, we need to immerse ourselves in technologies that can bring real value to the payments ecosystem."

