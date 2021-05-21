Digiseq enables users to pair their chip cards to a wearable with a phone tap

Digiseq is announcing a wearables breakthrough through a mobile app that can turn any supported object embedded with an NFC chip into a contactless payment device.

The firm's Manage Mii mobile app enables 'Rapid Contactless Personalisation' for consumers to imbue any supported object, from shirt cuffs to jewellery, with contactless payment capabilities with just a tap of their phone.



The service makes objects embedded with an NFC chip payment ready, without the need to be personalised by the manufacturer or at a retail kiosk before being ready to use.



Available across multiple supported brands, such as the Aeklys ring from Phillipe Stark and dresscode shirts, users can pair their bank card to the wearable, track activity, change the bank details paired with the wearable, and disable payment features.



Banks currently supporting the initiative include ABN Amro, Cembra Money Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, KBC Bank Ireland, KBC Bank Verzekring Holding, Nordea Bank, Rabobank, Raiffeisen, Russian Agricultural Bank and Swedbank.



Digiseq was founded by CEO Terrie Smith and CTO Colin Tanner, who led the product development of tokenisation at MasterCard in 2014.



David Birch, who was recently appointed non-executive chairman off Digiseq, says: "This week Colin Tanner and I filmed a live transaction where I provisioned my own Alioth Pay ring with Mastercard using my own iPhone 12. I’m delighted that together we are making wearables a reality for the mass market."



