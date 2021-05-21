Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DIGISEQ

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Innovation Internet of Things
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digiseq enables users to pair their chip cards to a wearable with a phone tap

Digiseq enables users to pair their chip cards to a wearable with a phone tap

Digiseq is announcing a wearables breakthrough through a mobile app that can turn any supported object embedded with an NFC chip into a contactless payment device.

The firm's Manage Mii mobile app enables 'Rapid Contactless Personalisation' for consumers to imbue any supported object, from shirt cuffs to jewellery, with contactless payment capabilities with just a tap of their phone.

The service makes objects embedded with an NFC chip payment ready, without the need to be personalised by the manufacturer or at a retail kiosk before being ready to use.

Available across multiple supported brands, such as the Aeklys ring from Phillipe Stark and dresscode shirts, users can pair their bank card to the wearable, track activity, change the bank details paired with the wearable, and disable payment features.

Banks currently supporting the initiative include ABN Amro, Cembra Money Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, KBC Bank Ireland, KBC Bank Verzekring Holding, Nordea Bank, Rabobank, Raiffeisen, Russian Agricultural Bank and Swedbank.

Digiseq was founded by CEO Terrie Smith and CTO Colin Tanner, who led the product development of tokenisation at MasterCard in 2014.

David Birch, who was recently appointed non-executive chairman off Digiseq, says: "This week Colin Tanner and I filmed a live transaction where I provisioned my own Alioth Pay ring with Mastercard using my own iPhone 12. I’m delighted that together we are making wearables a reality for the mass market."

Related Companies

DIGISEQ

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Innovation Internet of Things
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Trending

Related News
KBC to roll out wearable payments to all customers
/payments

KBC to roll out wearable payments to all customers

K Wearables and Moorwand give away 300 payments rings to NHS workers
/payments

K Wearables and Moorwand give away 300 payments rings to NHS workers

Second-hand clothing meets wearable payments

07 Apr 2020

Wearable payments show sharp rise in uptake

03 Dec 2019

Nordea and Swedbank say the time is right for watch wearables

25 Jun 2019

Timex partners Tappy to tokenize wearables

25 Feb 2019

ABN Amro introduces wearable payments

16 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  3. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  4. European Central Bank castigates banks over instant payment fees

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models