Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard certified as digital ID provider in the UK

Mastercard certified as digital ID provider in the UK

Mastercard has been certified under the United Kingdom’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an identity provider.

Mastercard’s ID app, which is available at the major mobile app stores, gives consumers more choice in how they prove their identity whether they’re starting a new job, making a purchase, renting a flat, or applying to university.

The service uses Mastercard’s global network and data privacy practices, keeping consumers in control of their data, so people can choose what information to provide, to whom, and when.

Certified organisations like Mastercard can work with each other, ensuring that digital attributes and identities are consistent and trusted. Providers conduct annual assessments to verify they meet DIATF requirements.

“By receiving certification in the UK, Mastercard can collaborate with the private and public sector to offer ID,” says Sarah Clark, SVP, Digital Identity at Mastercard.

Mastercard has been scaling ID globally since 2019, announcing several pilots and global partnerships with Samsung and Microsoft. Over the past two years, Mastercard has also successfully partnered with Optus, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Australia, to provide ID to more than 600,000 of its customers.

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Trust:Live 2023: Evolving digital identity, intelligence and innovation
/identity

Trust:Live 2023: Evolving digital identity, intelligence and innovation

Lloyds invests £10 million in digital ID firm Yoti
/identity

Lloyds invests £10 million in digital ID firm Yoti

Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

22 Feb

Mastercard takes stake in Conferma Pay

28 Nov 2022

Merchants face two-year wait for conclusion of UK market reviews into Visa and Mastercard fees

27 Oct 2022

Mastercard to bring new level of trust to crypto purchases

05 Oct 2022

Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

14 Sep 2022

Trending

  1. Ready for ISO 20022?

  2. Binance suspends sterling deposits and withdrawals after losing UK partner

  3. Update: Silicon Valley Bank taken over by regulator

  4. HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK

  5. Railsr agrees rescue sale to investors

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022