Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard Conferma

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard takes stake in Conferma Pay

Mastercard takes stake in Conferma Pay

Mastercard is acquiring a minority stake in Conferma Pay as part of a wider partnership to push the use of virtual cards for B2B travel payments.

Conferma Pay - which was acquired by travel industry tech player Sabre earlier this year - connects issuers to more than 700 travel management companies, all the major global distribution systems and more than 100 online booking tools.

The firm is now working with Mastercard on the use of virtual cards, which it says help address the historic challenges associated with B2B leisure and corporate travel payments.

The single use card numbers provide a link between booking and associated payments to third party suppliers. Travel buyers and suppliers are therefore able to easily track and reconcile payments, as well as benefit from flexible pricing, financing options, and enhanced security through card payment guarantees.

Terms of Mastercard's investment have not been disclosed but Conferma says it will "continue to operate independently and serve the entire travel industry".

Chris Fendley, EVP, enterprise partnerships, Mastercard, says: “Virtual cards deliver visibility, boost liquidity and increase control over B2B payment flows, which enhance payment strategies and empower organizations across the travel value chain to run, grow and protect their business, which has never been more essential.”

Related Companies

Mastercard Conferma

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Trending

Related News
Mastercard invests in Egyptian fintech fund
/startups

Mastercard invests in Egyptian fintech fund

Morgan Stanley and Mastercard back credit-building startup TomoCredit
/inclusion

Morgan Stanley and Mastercard back credit-building startup TomoCredit

Visa bids to digitise B2B payments with virtual card

23 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Anti-woke banking startup GloriFi shuts down

  3. ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability

  4. Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

  5. Quant and UST join forces to push tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023