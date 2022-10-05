Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard to bring new level of trust to crypto purchases

Mastercard to bring new level of trust to crypto purchases

Mastercard has launched a platform to help card issuers assess the security risks of cyrpto purchases, encompassing a global network of 2,400 exchanges.

Mastercard's Crypto Secure combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers better assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges or other providers and decide which purchases of cryptocurrency to approve.

Rather than considering or employing a one-size-fits-all approach, which could potentially restrict legitimate activity, issuers will be able to identify and turn away transactions with crypto merchants prone to fraud.

Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard Cyber and Intelligence, says: “Crypto Secure will provide card issuers with a platform that allows them access to insights which will improve the safety of crypto purchases, increasing consumer confidence and creating the same trust they expect when paying with Mastercard.”

Crypto Secure provides each issuer with a colour-coded dashboard which shows where their cardholders are buying cryptocurrency. The platform enables issuers to accurately identify the crypto exchanges and measure measure transaction approvals and declines. Firms will also be able to understand, at a portfolio level, their exposure to crypto risk through a single score and access a benchmark rating for comparison to a peer group of financial institutions.

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
Binance and Mastercard launch crypto-to-fiat payment card
/crypto

Binance and Mastercard launch crypto-to-fiat payment card

Mastercard partners NFT marketplaces on card purchases
/payments

Mastercard partners NFT marketplaces on card purchases

Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse

12 Apr

Mastercard adds crypto, open banking and ESG consulting services

15 Feb

Mastercard and Coinbase partner to let people buy NFTs with cards

18 Jan

Mastercard partners Bakkt for crypto push

25 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  3. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  4. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  5. Bank North goes to the wall

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line