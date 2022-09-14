Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

A new multi-country consortium of European identity experts has firmed up a proposal to deliver a large-scale, cross-border payments pilot.

Six countries (Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia and Norway) are part of the consortium, led by Nobid (Nordic-Baltic eID Project).



Supported by digital government agencies, banks, enterprises and technology providers, the group will collaborate to show how payments and ID can be combined across borders and in multiple currencies.



The consortium’s proposal focuses on payments, one of the top priority use cases in the EU’s digital ID wallet vision. Its implementation would leverage existing payment infrastructure to enable payment issuance, instant payments, account-to-account transfers and payment acceptance both in-store and online.



It is designed to also complement wider EU plans to empower member states and streamline cross-border payments, such as the European Payments Initiative (EPI) and the Digital Euro.



The project has garnered support from leaders in banking and payments, including DSGV in Germany, DNB and BankID in Norway, Nets in Denmark, Intesa Sanpaolo, PagoPA and ABILab in Italy and Greiðsluveitan in Iceland.



Technology partners nclude Thales, iProov, Signicat, RB, Auðkenni, IPZS, Poste Italiane, Intesi Group, InfoCert, FBK and Latvian State Radio and Television Centre. Merchants that will be testing out the payment solution include Elkjøp in Norway and REWE-group in Germany.



Tor Alvik, project manager of the consortium, says: “For the EU digital ID wallet to thrive, it needs a reference implementation that sets the bar high. The consortium has all the ingredients for success: multi-nation participation; extensive digital identity experience; a hugely compelling use case and the backing of the best in the banking and payments industry. We are hugely excited to turn the EU vision into a reality and make smoother, more readily available ID services possible for all.”