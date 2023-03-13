Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Silicon Valley Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC has stepped in to acquire the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank.

The failure of SVB UK over the weekend followed repeated assurances that it would not follow its parent company into insolvency as it was a standalone entity with a separate balance sheet.

Its subsequent collapse spread a fresh wave of panic about the implications for technology companies reliant on it for funding and the wider banking system in general.

HSBC is buying the beleagured bank for a symbolic token of just £1.

As at 10 March 2023, SVB UK had loans of around £5.5bn and deposits of around £6.7bn. For the financial year ending 31 December 2022, SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88m. SVB UK’s tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4bn.

Noel Quinn, HSBC Group CEO, says: “This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK. It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally."

HSBC already has leading tech VCs on its side. In a joint statement issued before its buy-out, a coalition of leading UK venture capital firms stated: "In the event that SVB-UK were to be purchased and apporpriately capitalised, we would be strongly supportive and encourage our portfolio companies to resume their banking relationship with them."

UK clearer The Bank of London, which put its own bid on the table for SVB, is less enamoured of the deal. CEO Anthony Watson, says: “For many, this will be seen as a missed opportunity to support competition and innovation. It cannot be right that once again the heritage banks that have provided a poor service to UK entrepreneurs over many years benefit from their already dominant, privileged position."

Whatever the merits of the deal, the acqusition will come as a relief to the UK Government, which was looking at the alarming prospect of a wide-spread tech bail-out programme.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown, comments: "This will be hugely welcomed by the government, given the looming crisis risked overshadowing Budget Day, as a big tech sector bailout would not have been a good look when millions have been told there is little extra money to ease the cost-of-living crisis."

US regulators have also taken concerted action to limit the risk of contagion from the collapse of SVB after Signature Bank - a lender to the likes of Paxos and Coinbase - was shut down by regulators over a liquidity crunch.

Under the rescue programme, deposits at SVB and Signature will be guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, but crucially generous loan facilities will be provided to other institutions.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says regulators had no choice but to act in order to break the doom-loop hitting the wider banking sector, but warns there could be more bumps along the way.

“The situation is moving quickly and despite the action taken by authorities, it isn’t over yet," he says. “Amongst other issues, there remain fears about contagion and there are real concerns that startups may be unable to pay their bills and salaries in coming days, venture investors may now find it hard to raise funds, and an already-pummelled sector could face a long rout.”

Tiffani Monetez, principal banking analyst at Insider Intelligence concurs: “Many tech startups are out of runway. SVB’s collapse will make additional funding even scarcer: VCs will become hyper-aware of startups’ cash burn, and banks will raise lending costs. Without cash infusion through loan or investment, we expect more failures and acquisitions of startups that are already on life support.”

Related Companies

HSBC Silicon Valley Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 13 March, 2023, 12:04Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Wondering how many startups will have had a wake up call moment about the implications of the FSC deposit guarantee limits and will now be looking to spread their business banking arrangements from a fintech/neobank, and into a big, dull, safe, too big to fail, old school bank.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Related News
Update: Silicon Valley Bank taken over by regulator
/startups

Update: Silicon Valley Bank taken over by regulator

Liberis secures €30 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank
/wholesale

Liberis secures €30 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

The Bank of London recruits Silicon Valley Bank's Gavin Hewitt as CFO

21 Dec 2022

Plum returns to the crowd after $5 million debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

05 Oct 2022

Silicon Valley Bank expands to Sweden

28 Sep 2022

Inclusion non-profit Colorintech partners with Silicon Valley Bank

29 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  2. Starling on scalability and being cut from the cloud

  3. BNPL platform Affirm quits Australia

  4. Update: Silicon Valley Bank taken over by regulator

  5. Fed governor Waller caught up in porn Zoom-bombing

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022