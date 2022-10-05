Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Silicon Valley Bank Plum

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plum returns to the crowd after $5 million debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

Plum returns to the crowd after $5 million debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

Smart money app Plum is to launch its third crowdfunding round after picking up £5 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank.

Plum last ran a public campaign on Crowdcube that generated $8 million in fresh capital alongside a $24 million Series A in November last year.

In the intervening period, the company has launched commission-free investing, expanded into new European markets, enabled crypto trading and launched a debit card.

Following these developments, Plum has grown its customer base to 1.4 million, an almost 50% increase in the last year.

Victor Trokoudes, CEO and co-founder of Plum says: “Many people are struggling with the cost of living, and need help to build their financial resilience. Our app is designed to address this, having already made money management easier for over 1.4 million people. So we want to now push further with even stronger features, winning in the European market with our standout proposition."

Related Companies

Silicon Valley Bank Plum

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services[On-Demand Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services

Trending

Related News
Plum joins forces with Railsr to launch debit card
/payments

Plum joins forces with Railsr to launch debit card

Plum prepares US stock investing product launch
/retail

Plum prepares US stock investing product launch

Plum rakes in $14m of new funding

15 Oct 2021

Plum bids to triple valuation on latest crowd round

15 Sep 2021

Plum moves into retirement savings

08 Jun 2021

Plum raises $10 million to fund European expansion

21 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  3. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  4. Bank North goes to the wall

  5. APP fraud victims to get mandatory reimbursement rights under new PSR rules

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line