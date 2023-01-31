Liberis secures €30 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured €30 million in debt funding from Silicon Valley Bank to expand into Germany and Poland and the Nordics.

Liberis’s platform applies machine learning to understand a customer’s risk profile and funding options available to them, enabling higher volumes of loan origination for its business partners, comprising acquirers, brokers, PSPs, e-commerce platforms and SaaS providers.



With over 15 global strategic partners and direct reach to more than 1 million small businesses, Liberis has provided nearly €1 billion of funding in over 45,000 transactions since its inception in 2017.



The new debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank UK will allow Liberis to draw finances to its customers in three currencies, EUR, SEK, and DKK, reducing their foreign exchange exposure.



Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis, comments: “Thanks to the debt financing provided by Silicon Valley Bank UK, Liberis can continue its expansion into new territories across Europe with new and existing embedded finance partners, further supporting small businesses with flexible funding options.”



This brings Liberis’s total funds raised to €430 million, including over €80 million in equity finance, with Silicon Valley Bank UK joining current investors Barclays Bank, BCI Finance, and UK-based venture builder Blenheim Chalcot.