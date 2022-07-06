Till payments and Alipay+ launch Aussie education tool

Till Payments has announced its partnership with Alipay+ to provide a payment solution for Australia’s higher education sector, Till Education, which will enable international students to use their Alipay+ wallet.

The partnership seeks to simplify tuition payments for international students enrolled in Australian universities, while also integrating the payment solution into popular campus commerce systems. This integration will also provide university administrators’ insights into student payments.

This is the first product launch since Till’s partnership with Alipay+ was announced, and will support efforts to revitalise the nation’s $20 billion international education market following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fleur Garcia, head of merchant engagement and strategy at Till Payments, commented: “Our experiences as consumers, as businesses, as individuals are becoming hyper-globalised. Thanks to the internet and digital technologies, many of us now have the world at our fingertips and the exponential uptick in global trade via eCommerce, at a time during the pandemic when physical borders were closed, is a testament to the power and potential of modern globalisation."

She added, "our global economy is calling for a payments experience that is borderless, inclusive and, most importantly, seamless. We're thrilled to partner with Alipay+ to deliver this need to our merchants, partners and the end-consumer."