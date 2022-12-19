Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna Clarity AI

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods

Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods

Klarna is using data sourced from Clarity AI to promote environmentally conscious brands to its global network of more than 150 million active shoppers.

The initiative will initially focus on the power-hungry consumer eleconics industry, which is expected to produce around 14% of global emissions by 2040, up from around 3% today. As well as the energy demand from the usage of electronic devices, their production and disposal have a significant environmental impact.

According to the Q3 2022 Klarna Shopping Pulse, 62% of US shoppers say that sustainability when shopping for electronics is important to them. The study showed that over two thirds of consumers think it’s important that the brands they buy actively combat climate change and use recycled or sustainable materials in their products.

Using data supplied by Clarity AI, Klarna will provide shoppers with an overview of sustainability information in the form of 'brand badges', indicating whether a company has lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar businesses, whether they derive a higher proportion of its energy from renewable sources, has climate change policies, and whether or not a company is transparent in its reporting of climate-related information.

Salah Said, head of sustainability at Klarna, says: “In 2021, Klarna introduced the CO2e emissions tracker, which brought to life one of the largest awareness efforts on carbon footprints ever made. Now, we are taking it one step further by providing Klarna’s more than 150 million shoppers with reliable and transparent metrics for electronics brands, helping shoppers to not only understand the impact of their purchases but also to make more environmentally conscious decisions going forward. Together, Klarna and Clarity AI are empowering consumers to ‘vote with their wallet’ for a more sustainable world,”

Related Companies

Klarna Clarity AI

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (2)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 19 December, 2022, 10:43Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

How does Klarna define 'Active Shoppers'?  i have used Klarna as a Credit card gateway when the Merchant Card handling frame was down....  does that make me an active shopper? 

Report abuse
A Finextra member
A Finextra member 19 December, 2022, 10:48Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

In addition to providing Sustainability Information, Klarna has another 'Look over here' approach -  taken from Finextra after the disasterous Q3 Losses announcement -  Klarna has moved to diversify its business from one which relies solely on credit to the creation of new shopping channels linking customers to merchants. As a result, the firm's marketing revenue is its fastest growing earner, rising 163% YoY by creating over 500m leads for Klarna’s 450,000+ global retail partners.   Does this mean that the credit model is fundamentally broken and Klarna will become another PSP/Gateway co? 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Klarna Q3 losses double; forecasts profitability in 2023
/payments

Klarna Q3 losses double; forecasts profitability in 2023

Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers
/retail

Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers

Klarna launches price comparison engine

14 Nov

Klarna extends shopping app to track all online purchases

15 Aug

Klarna reaches dream milestone of 150 million active customers

20 May

BlackRock boosts sustainability analytics with stake in Clarity AI

18 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. FIS agrees strategic review, makes board changes after shareholder pressure

  2. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  3. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  4. Banque de France, HSBC, IBM test interoperability of wholesale CBDC

  5. Visa Europe builds sustainability solutions team

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023