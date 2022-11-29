Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers

Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers

Klarna has launched a platform that connects retailers with creators and influencers that can help them reach their target markets.

The Creator Platform promises to match retailers with the right influencers and then track performance metrics - including traffic, sales and conversion rates - in real time.

Already live in the US, it is now available in all markets in which Klarna operates, providing an additional marketing channel for the firm's 450,000 retail partners.

The platform is built on the back of APPRL, the influence marketing provider Klarna acquired last year, and gives retailers a pool of over 500,000 influencers worldwide.

Klarna says that 41% of British shoppers who buy from social media already shop directly from influencer pages. Among Gen Z shoppers this is even higher at 55%.

Martin Landen, founder of APPRL and head of social shopping at Klarna, says: "By providing access to affiliate partnerships, brand campaigns and gifting activations with the world’s leading brands, Klarna empowers creators to monetize their influence at scale and turn their attention to producing quality content.

"At the same time, Klarna helps retailers take the guesswork out of influencer collaborations by identifying which talents fit their brand and which channels drive the best results.”

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the paym[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Trending

Related News
Klarna launches open banking 'autopilot'
/retail

Klarna launches open banking 'autopilot'

Klarna launches price comparison engine
/payments

Klarna launches price comparison engine

Klarna losses quadruple

31 Aug

Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

01 Jul

Klarna shopping spree continues with acquisition of APPRL

28 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Anti-woke banking startup GloriFi shuts down

  3. ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability

  4. Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

  5. Quant and UST join forces to push tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023