Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers

Klarna has launched a platform that connects retailers with creators and influencers that can help them reach their target markets.

The Creator Platform promises to match retailers with the right influencers and then track performance metrics - including traffic, sales and conversion rates - in real time.



Already live in the US, it is now available in all markets in which Klarna operates, providing an additional marketing channel for the firm's 450,000 retail partners.



The platform is built on the back of APPRL, the influence marketing provider Klarna acquired last year, and gives retailers a pool of over 500,000 influencers worldwide.



Klarna says that 41% of British shoppers who buy from social media already shop directly from influencer pages. Among Gen Z shoppers this is even higher at 55%.



Martin Landen, founder of APPRL and head of social shopping at Klarna, says: "By providing access to affiliate partnerships, brand campaigns and gifting activations with the world’s leading brands, Klarna empowers creators to monetize their influence at scale and turn their attention to producing quality content.



"At the same time, Klarna helps retailers take the guesswork out of influencer collaborations by identifying which talents fit their brand and which channels drive the best results.”