Klarna launches price comparison engine

Klarna's push to create an all-pupose shopping app has been boosted further with the inclusion of a price comparison tool for the cost-conscious consumer.

The new tool compares prices across thousands of retailers and enables customers to filter their search by including colour, size, features, customer ratings, store availability and shipping options.



The firm says the search and compare tool provides consumers with a credible alternative to Google or Amazon as a starting point for their online shopping journeys and unlocks a new revenue stream for Klarna. The tool builds on last year’s acquisition of PriceRunner, Klarna’s largest acquisition to date.



Sebastian Siemiatkowski, cofounder and CEO, Klarna, says: “You could spend the whole day comparing offers at conventional search engines or marketplaces, but you’ll always have doubts - have I really found the best product at the best price? Klarna’s new search and compare tool does the hard work for consumers and compares thousands of websites in real time to ensure they have all the information they need to make informed and confident purchase decisions."



The tool lists product results in price order, helping consumers find the best deals for any product faster. Whenever shoppers are browsing a product page, the price comparison engine will show whether retailers are offering a better price or the ratings attached to products. At check-out, a pop-up panel will automatically look for and apply available coupons to further discount the price of their chosen products.



Following its launch in the US last month, the search and compare tool is now available to Klarna App users in the UK, Sweden and Denmark just in time for the Black friday shopping spree.



Siemiatkowski says Klarna's aim is to eveolve from a payment network to a single destination where consumers can complete their entire shopping journey, "from inspiring product discovery through to delivery tracking, digital receipts and seamless returns".



In August, Klarna extended its app to allow UK consumers to view their full online order history via a single dashboard, providing an inventory of their purchase history and product details - including images and prices, order and delivery status, package location and pickup information.