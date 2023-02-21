Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq reports first quarterly profit

Bunq reports first quarterly profit

Dutch neobank Bunq has logged its first quarterly profit

In the last quarter of 2022, bunq’s net fee income grew by 37%, compared to the last quarter of 2021, and user deposits grew by 64%, to €1.8 billion at the end of 2022.

Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq, says: "I’m incredibly proud that, just a decade since our inception, bunq’s service-oriented business model has proven to be profitable. Truly aligning our user-centered philosophy with financial success, we were able to build a business that’s only successful as long as our users are happy."

Describing itself as the first global neobank for location-independent people and businesses, bunq reported break-even for the first time at the end of December 2021.

The challenger turned its first operational profit in June last year, as gross user fee income grew by 76% from €18.5 million in 2020 to €32.7 million in 2021 and the net fee income nearly doubled, reaching €23.1 million in 2021.

The growth trajectory was rewarded in December with a €193 million capital raise, which valued the previously boot-strapped business at €1.6 billion.

Niknam says the business expects to maintain profitability throughout 2023 as it invests in innovation, product development and international expansion.

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Bunq wins AML case against Dutch Central Bank
/regulation

Bunq wins AML case against Dutch Central Bank

Bunq enters Irish market
/retail

Bunq enters Irish market

Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

02 Dec 2021

Bunq Easy Green account holders plant five million tress

11 Nov 2021

Bunq debuts multi-currency accounts

26 Oct 2021

Dutch challenger bunq hits €1.6bn valuation on first outside investment

08 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Finastra explores sale of banking business - Reuters

  2. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  3. Westpac gives credit cards a BNPL twist

  4. UK fintech investment falls 56% in 2022

  5. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud