Bunq Easy Green account holders plant five million tress

Dutch digital bank Bunq is burnishing is green credentials, clebrating the planting of five million tress in Kenya and Madagascar.

The tree planting scheme is funded by users of Bunq's Easy Green account, with the digital bank pledging to donate a tree to Eden Reforestation Projects for every €100 spent on the card.



Eden is non-profit organisation that provides fair wage employment to impoverished villagers as agents of global forest restoration.



Bunq, which ranks third in a list of 27 financial institutions for its green initiatives in the Netherlands, says the five million milestone equates to the offsetting of over 1.6 million flights from New York to Paris.



The Bunq app provides users with a running commentary on how many trees they have planted and where they have been planted.