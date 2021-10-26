Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq debuts multi-currency accounts

Bunq debuts multi-currency accounts

Amsterdam neo-bank Bunq has rolled out a local currency feature for digital nomads in its banking app.

Bunq users can now receive, convert, hold and spend in multiple currencies with having to leave the app. The first currencies available to users are dollars, pounds, Swiss franc, Poland złoty and Bulgarian levin, with more in the pipeline.

Introducing the feature, which has been undergoing trials with users since August, Bunq states: "Bank like a local by making payments in the local currency from your bunq account. Paying the rent in dollars is now possible without any intermediary, so you can really feel at home."

To make use of the service, users need to create a 'Local Currency' sub-account, which can then be linked to multiple European Ibans for sending and receiving payments.

Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of Bunq, says, “We’re truly excited to launch our Local Currency account today. This will bring huge benefits to all bunq personal and business users, giving them the freedom to easily use multiple currencies all in one app.”

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Trending

Related News
Dutch challenger bunq hits €1.6bn valuation on first outside investment
/startups

Dutch challenger bunq hits €1.6bn valuation on first outside investment

Bunq becomes first European issuer to launch True Name Cards
/payments

Bunq becomes first European issuer to launch True Name Cards

Bunq CEO: Covid-19 no threat to appetite for sustainability

02 Apr 2020

Bunq customer spending in two months sees 40,000 trees planted

30 Jan 2020

Bunq opens API-enabled app store

01 Aug 2019

Dutch digital bank bunq teams up with TransferWise

06 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

  4. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  5. Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider