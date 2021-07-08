Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Dutch challenger bunq hits €1.6bn valuation on first outside investment

Dutch challenger bunq hits €1.6bn valuation on first outside investment

Bunq has hit a €1.6 billion valuation on a €193 million Series A funding round that also sees the Dutch digital bank buy Irish lending firm Capitalflow Group.

Pollen Street Capital is contributing €168 million, with bunq founder Ali Niknam - who has funded the firm until now - putting in another €25 million. The arrangement sees bunq acquire Capitalflow Group from Pollen Street Capital.

Founded in 2012 by Niknam, bunq is now available in 30 European markets, with user deposits of €1 billion. The company, which operates a subscription-based model, says it recently hit profitability.

The new deal not only sees bunq take its first outside investment, it marks the beginning of an M&A strategy, taking on a company with ties in the Irish market and SME lending expertise.

Says Niknam: "Bunq was founded to challenge what banking is and can do. By putting our users first we have created a bank that is super focussed to make life easy in a sustainable way."

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness[Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Trending

Related News
Bunq becomes first European issuer to launch True Name Cards
/payments

Bunq becomes first European issuer to launch True Name Cards

Bunq CEO: Covid-19 no threat to appetite for sustainability
/sustainable

Bunq CEO: Covid-19 no threat to appetite for sustainability

Bunq customer spending in two months sees 40,000 trees planted

30 Jan 2020

Bunq opens API-enabled app store

01 Aug 2019

Dutch digital bank bunq teams up with TransferWise

06 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. Chase customers become instant billionaires

  2. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  3. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  4. Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

  5. Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud