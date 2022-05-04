Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Bunq enters Irish market

Dutch online bank Bunq has entered Ireland, establishing a local presence in the country as KBC and Ulster bank withdraw from the market.

With the move, Bunq has become the first challenger bank in Ireland to offer direct debits and payments under an irish intternational bank account number (iban).

Bunq chief operating officer Gerlad Gruber, says: “By offering an extensive range of financial products and services, Irish people can now finally experience the true value of fintech as an alternative to traditional banking.”

Bunq had previously offered services in Ireland using a Dutch iban under the aegis of the Dutch central bank.

The direct move into Ireland follows bunq’s recent acquisition of Capitalflow, an Irish specialist business lender that employs over 75 people.

