Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling launches saving product for business customers

Starling launches saving product for business customers

Starling Bank is rolling out its first savings product for small businesses offering a fixed interest rate of 2.5% over one year on balances of £2000 or more.

The new 1-Year Business Fixed Saver is built into the app. Account holders can transfer funds immediately in-app or using Starling online banking from their primary business account to a dedicated savings space.

Funds deposited in the Business Fixed Saver will not be accessible for one year. Interest accrued will be paid at the end of the full 12 months.

Anne Boden, chief executive, Starling, says:: “We launched our first savings product for personal customers just over a month ago, now it’s time to reward our business account holders with guaranteed returns, especially in this period of economic uncertainty.”

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (1)

Vladimir Dimitroff
Vladimir Dimitroff - Senior Executives Forum - London 14 February, 2023, 18:50Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

I thought small businesses were mostly cashflow-strapped, rather than having any surplus to freeze... but she must have done her homework, real data and facts matter more than our gut feel ;)

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Jupiter offloads Starling stake
/retail

Jupiter offloads Starling stake

Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks
/security

Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks

Starling Bank to quadruple profits

09 Jan

Starling to create 1000 jobs at new Manchester office

09 Dec 2022

Over a third of Covid support loans issued by Starling at risk of default

06 Dec 2022

Trending

  1. FIS to spin off merchant business

  2. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  3. PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

  4. JP Morgan touts bank-issued deposit tokens

  5. Union Budget 2023: Key Highlights for Startups, SMEs, and Businesses

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud