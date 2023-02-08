Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Jupiter offloads Starling stake

Jupiter offloads Starling stake

Jupiter Asset Management has flogged its stake in digital lender Starling Bank and enacted a policy to stop its open-end funds from buying up shares in private companies.

Jupiter has been in talks with existing Starling investors about offloading its six percent holding in the mobile bank since the summer.

At the time, it was thought that the sale would value Starling at around £1.5 billion, a significant billion pound discount to its valuation at an internal fundraise in April.

The buyers are existing shareholders, including the investment trust Chrysalis, which agreed to purchase £20 million of equity, accounting for 15% of the fund's total investments, the FT reports. Earlier reports also suggested that Goldman Sachs was sniffing around the pot, although whether this came to fruition is not known.

In a letter to its clients seen by the FT, Jupiter CEO Matt Beesley explained that the market volatility in recent years has led to a change in investor sentiment towards holding unlisted assets in open-ended funds.

As a result, Jupiter will no longer allow its open-ended funds to invest in unlisted companies, which are more difficult to trade, in order to protect investors during market sell-offs.

Jupiter's offloading of Starling stock comes just weeks after the lender reported that it expects to quadruple profits this year, bolstered by strong growth in the SME market, where it has picked up 520,000 small business accounts, representing an 8.9% market share.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Starling Bank to quadruple profits
/retail

Starling Bank to quadruple profits

Jupiter to sell Starling stake at discount - Sky
/retail

Jupiter to sell Starling stake at discount - Sky

Jupiter to flog stake in Starling Bank

30 Aug 2022

Fintech investor Chrysalis Investments hit by tech rout

23 Aug 2022

Starling posts first profitable year

21 Jul 2022

Starling Bank lifts valuation to £2.5 billion on £130.5 million internal raise

26 Apr 2022

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  3. Checkout.com shakes up leadership to take on Stripe

  4. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  5. JPMorgan preps German digital retail bank

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud