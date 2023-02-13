Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Cushon

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest to buy majority stake in workplace pension and savings app Cushon

NatWest to buy majority stake in workplace pension and savings app Cushon

NatWest is to spend £144 million to aquire an 85% majority stake in workplace savings and pensions fintech Cushon.

Cushon offers a holistic workplace pension and savings app with a carbon neutral default fund for UK employers.

The app provides access to a suite of tax-free ISA products alongside the firm's Master Trust workplace pension, which is designed to drive down the financed CO2 emissions of customers by investing directly in windfarms, solar, green hydrogen, and social housing.

Cushon’s app has demonstrated high employee engagement - reaching 65% download among employee pension members. The fintech also offers workplace financial education at scale, including one-to-one financial check-ups available to every employee.

For NatWest, the agreement will provide it with the first opportunity to offer commercial customers and their employees a suite of financial wellbeing products to match the products it already provides to individual consumers.

Peter Flavel, chief executive of NatWest Wealth Businesses, says: “Cushon’s disruptive proposition will help NatWest Group achieve its strategic, purpose-led vision of helping customers save for the future and manage their financial wellbeing. On average, UK employees are due to outlive their savings by 10 years and we are committed to helping reduce this savings gap.

“We believe Cushon’s engaging, app-first pension will help customers by moving their pension and workplace savings schemes from a compliance burden to an employee benefit.”

Related Companies

NatWest Cushon

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
NatWest and Quilam Capital back Raylo to the tune of £110 million
/retail

NatWest and Quilam Capital back Raylo to the tune of £110 million

NatWest names David Grunwald director, innovation and partnerships
/people

NatWest names David Grunwald director, innovation and partnerships

Banks develop IT talent toolkit and framework

23 Nov 2022

NatWest releases carbon planner tool to help businesses reduce energy costs

15 Nov 2022

NatWest releases payment APIs for corporate customers

09 Nov 2022

Natwest forges VRP partnerships with Token, Tink and Yapily

24 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  2. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  3. FIS to spin off merchant business

  4. Revolut debuts crypto staking

  5. Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud