Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest releases carbon planner tool to help businesses reduce energy costs

NatWest releases carbon planner tool to help businesses reduce energy costs

NatWest has created a free to use digital Carbon Planner tool designed to help UK businesses lower energy bills as they cut their carbon footprint.

The NatWest Carbon Planner provides personalised actions based on user-data, enabling users to make better informed decisions when looking to reduce their carbon emissions.

Built in conjunction with environmental management consultancy, Green Element and road-tested with 2000 businesses, the tool enable users to find their current emission hotspots and signposts potential alternatives. It provides businesses with a readout on the potential savings of adopting sustainability measures and the time it will take to earn a return on investment.

The tool has been made available to both customers and non-customers of the bank.

Solange Chamberlain, chief operating officer, Commercial & Institutional, NatWest Group comments: “Businesses of all sizes are coming under increasing pressure due to rising energy costs. Our new Carbon Planner tool is designed to help navigate these challenging conditions by providing a clear case for investment in sustainability through equipping businesses with greater insight into areas of high-energy and high-carbon consumption."

The launch follows the bank’s broader commitment to lend £100bn to businesses in Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing by 2025. The latest financial results published by NatWest shows that the cumulative contribution made to date now stands at £26.2 billion.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry[On-Demand Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Trending

Related News
NatWest pledges support to SMEs amid UK energy crisis
/sustainable

NatWest pledges support to SMEs amid UK energy crisis

How is NatWest’s Carbon Planner tackling climate change?
/sustainable

How is NatWest’s Carbon Planner tackling climate change?

NatWest unveils carbon planner for UK businesses

30 Jun

NatWest partners Edinburgh University on climate education programme

14 Apr

NatWest to pilot carbon tracking app with SMEs

21 Mar

NatWest launches Climate Hub to help SMEs go green

11 Feb

Trending

  1. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

  2. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  3. Investor calls on Temenos to oust CEO

  4. Ex-Googler unveils &#39;family office for the world&#39;

  5. Bank monetisation of APIs represents &quot;billions-per-year&quot; opportunity

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023