NatWest releases carbon planner tool to help businesses reduce energy costs

NatWest has created a free to use digital Carbon Planner tool designed to help UK businesses lower energy bills as they cut their carbon footprint.

The NatWest Carbon Planner provides personalised actions based on user-data, enabling users to make better informed decisions when looking to reduce their carbon emissions.



Built in conjunction with environmental management consultancy, Green Element and road-tested with 2000 businesses, the tool enable users to find their current emission hotspots and signposts potential alternatives. It provides businesses with a readout on the potential savings of adopting sustainability measures and the time it will take to earn a return on investment.



The tool has been made available to both customers and non-customers of the bank.



Solange Chamberlain, chief operating officer, Commercial & Institutional, NatWest Group comments: “Businesses of all sizes are coming under increasing pressure due to rising energy costs. Our new Carbon Planner tool is designed to help navigate these challenging conditions by providing a clear case for investment in sustainability through equipping businesses with greater insight into areas of high-energy and high-carbon consumption."



The launch follows the bank’s broader commitment to lend £100bn to businesses in Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing by 2025. The latest financial results published by NatWest shows that the cumulative contribution made to date now stands at £26.2 billion.