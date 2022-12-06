NatWest names David Grunwald director, innovation and partnerships

NatWest has hired former Google executive David Grunwald in the newly-created position of director of innovation and partnerships.

Reporting to group CIO Scott Marcar and director of strategy, corporate development and sustainability Matt Austen, Grunwald will focus on how the bank delivers its strategy through partnerships and innovation.



Grunwald joins NatWest from PE firm AIRE, where, in addition to investment strategy, he focused on a portfolio of new ventures, including a digital bank serving corporate clients.



He also spent eight years at Google, where he led startup outreach and Worldwide Partnerships at Google for Entrepreneurs.



Say Austen and Marcar: “We’re delighted to have someone with David’s expertise joining us at a time when serving our customers in new ways to offer great experiences, powered by industry-leading partnerships and innovation is key to helping us unlock our growth potential.”

