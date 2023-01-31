Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Raylo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest and Quilam Capital back Raylo to the tune of &#163;110 million

NatWest and Quilam Capital back Raylo to the tune of £110 million

Circular economy fintech Raylo has agreed a new £110m debt financing facility from NatWest and Quilam Capital.

Raylo, which currently provides consumers with access to high value tech products on affordable monthly subscriptions, plans to grow both its direct to consumer channel and its checkout integration for merchants, Raylo Pay.

"The business’ commitment to changing the way consumer electronics are sold and enjoyed is extremely well aligned with NatWest’s ESG objectives and passion for innovation and disruptive technologies.” says Milena Sheahan, senior sirector at NatWest. “Raylo are a progressive, forward thinking business, with a solid platform to positively influence consumer behaviour and attitude towards use of technology in the future."

The company uses an AI scoring tool and open banking data to rate customer approvals for high-value consumer electronics, with average order values exceeding £1,000. For the circular economy element, products on subscription are returned to Raylo, refurbished and reused across multiple users over six or more years.

The firm says its subscriber base has grown over 100% year on year, and the company expects growth to accelerate as persistently high UK inflation fuels demand.

Raylo has raised over £150m to date, including existing equity investors: Octopus Ventures, Macquarie Bank and Telefónica. This latest debt financing includes new Raylo infrastructure that is built for scale, with the intention to tap the securitisation markets in the future.

Related Companies

NatWest Raylo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Circular economy fintech Fairown expands to Poland
/startups

Circular economy fintech Fairown expands to Poland

Scalapay joins the circular economy with UK fintech Twig
/payments

Scalapay joins the circular economy with UK fintech Twig

NextGen Nordics: Circular economy startup Loopfront sees 300% increase in users

04 Mar 2022

Barclays leads $6.6 million Seed round in fashion finance platform Responsible

10 Jan 2022

Grover promotes circular economy with new debit card

03 Nov 2021

Diem raises $5.5m to fuel the circular economy

15 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  2. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  3. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

  4. Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

  5. Klarna introduces Spotify-style &#39;Money Story&#39; overview

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023