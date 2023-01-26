Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe sets one-year timetable for IPO decision

Stripe sets one-year timetable for IPO decision

Multi-billion dollar payments player Stripe has set a 12-month deadline to decide whether to go public or let employees sell their stock, according to reports.

The company has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise on a deal that would either see it list directly or let staffers sell shares via a secondary transaction, according to The Information.

The firm has scheduled an all-hands meeting for Friday to discuss the situation.

Earlier this month, Stripe cut its internal valuation for the third time since last summer, reducing it by another 11% to $63 billion, down from $95 billion at a March 2021 funding round. The company has also laid off more than a thousand employees in recent months.

Tech firms have been avoiding IPOs in the current climate but, according to the Information, Stripe may be looking to buck the trend to solve a specific issue. Some of its long-time staffers hold restricted stock that is due to expire, hitting their compensation.

However, while the public listing is being explored, sources tell the Information that Stripe is still more likely to go the private route.

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Stripe scores major Amazon deal
/payments

Stripe scores major Amazon deal

Stripe cuts internal valuation again - report
/payments

Stripe cuts internal valuation again - report

Stripe lays off 1100 employees

03 Nov 2022

Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

15 Jul 2022

Stripe prepares for listing - reports

09 Jul 2021

Stripe raises $600 million at a $95 billion valuation

15 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023