Stripe prepares for listing - reports

Irish online payments firm Stripe is reportedly preparing for a stockmarket debut after appointing a law firm to explore a listing.

The 11-year old company, founded by brothers John and Patrick Collison, have hired law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, according to a Reuters report.

Neither Cleary Gottlieb or Stripe have commented on the speculation but it is believed that preparations are still at a very early stage and a listing is unlikely to take place this year.

It has also been reported that Stripe would look for a direct listing rather than an initial public offering because it does not need to raise money.

Up to now, Stripe has secured funding via the private markets. Its last fundraising round in March valued the company at $95 billion, making it the most valuable private company in Silicon Valley. Meanwhile Stripe's Dublin office announced plans to add 1,000 jobs.

It has been a busy year for fintech listings. This week alone saw money transfer firm Wise launch the largest direct listing in UK history when it floated on the London Stock Exchange at a valuation of £8bn.