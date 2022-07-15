Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

Payments company Stripe has slashed its valuation by 28%, becoming the latest fintech to suffer from the repercussions of a sustained tech sell off.

Stripe was last valued at $95 billion after a $600 million funding round sealed in March 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company informed employees of the mark down by e-mail last week, setting its implied share price at $29, versus the previous calculation of $40. The decision wipes $21 billion off the company's valuation, cutting the headline figure to $74 billion.

Asked about the company's valuation at the Money20/20 show in Amsterdam last month, Stripe co-founder John Collison was relaxed on the topic, noting that the company had plenty of runway with cash in the bank

Could Stripe raise again at that value, he was asked? “I don’t know, we haven’t tried. Stripe the business has grown a lot since then, but then valuations have gone down…”

On the recessionary slow-down in fintech, Collison had this advice: “Don’t worry about valuations, worry about fundamentals.” In a recessionary environment sell on cost savings and expect a flight to quality. “But you can’t use the 2021 pitch. It definitely needs to be a 2022 pitch.”

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, an[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Trending

Related News
Revolut and Stripe team up to expand into global markets
/payments

Revolut and Stripe team up to expand into global markets

Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers
/payments

Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

Money 20/20 EU: Stripe's John Collison on crypto and fintech valuations

08 Jun

Stripe launches authentication feature for fast SCA checkout

08 Jun

Stripe users can now embed BNPL options from Affirm

01 Jun

Stripe opens App Marketplace

25 May

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut loses another compliance exec as firm tangles with FCA

  3. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  4. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay comes to the high street

  5. Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility