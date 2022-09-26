Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Amazon and Affirm bring BNPL payments to Canada

Amazon and Affirm are extending their buy now, pay later partnership to Canada, enabling shoppers to pay for their purchases in instalments.

The service, which rolled out in the US last year, will be available during checkout to all eligible customers in Canada in both English and French within the next month.

Customers who select Affirm as a payment option during checkout on Amazon.ca will go through a quick, free soft credit check that won’t impact their credit score.

Affirm's technology will determine available payment options for each customer. If approved, eligible customers will be able to split their purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments.

“We’re always looking to enhance the paying experience for our customers, including how and when they can pay for their orders,” says David Williams, VP, Amazon Payment Products.

