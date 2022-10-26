Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Amazon Venmo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon adds Venmo as payments option

Amazon adds Venmo as payments option

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is adding PayPal's Venmo as a payment option for US shoppers.

Venmo will start rolling out as a payments option for orders placed on the Amazon site and app from today and be fully available by Black Friday on 25 November.

With nearly 90 million users, Venmo has been moving beyond its core P2P payments business and into e-commerce, inking deals with the likes of Shopify.

Venmo parent PayPal can not be used on Amazon but the site has been looking to broaden the options it offers shoppers, last year striking a deal with BNPL outfit Affirm.

Max Bardon, VP, Amazon Worldwide Payments, says: "We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season.

"Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer."

Related Companies

Amazon Venmo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the paym[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Trending

Related News
Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees
/payments

Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

Amazon adds Venmo as payment option
/payments

Amazon adds Venmo as payment option

Amazon partners Affirm to offer customers BNPL option

30 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023