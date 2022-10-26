Amazon adds Venmo as payments option

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is adding PayPal's Venmo as a payment option for US shoppers.

Venmo will start rolling out as a payments option for orders placed on the Amazon site and app from today and be fully available by Black Friday on 25 November.



With nearly 90 million users, Venmo has been moving beyond its core P2P payments business and into e-commerce, inking deals with the likes of Shopify.



Venmo parent PayPal can not be used on Amazon but the site has been looking to broaden the options it offers shoppers, last year striking a deal with BNPL outfit Affirm.



Max Bardon, VP, Amazon Worldwide Payments, says: "We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season.



"Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer."