Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling Bank acquires Fleet Mortgages for &#163;50 million

Starling Bank acquires Fleet Mortgages for £50 million

Starling Bank has made its first acquisition, shelling out £50 million for the buy-to-let lending operation of Hampshire-based Fleet Mortgages.

Under the deal, Starling will become the sole funder of future originations for Fleet Mortgages, allowing the firm to build on its loan book by securing access to Starling’s £6.7 billion deposit base.

Bob Young, CEO of Fleet Mortgages says: “Starling Bank will take over all of our funding, allowing us to focus on achieving our significant and ambitious lending and growth targets. This is a natural progression for our lending business, with both Starling and Fleet sharing a very similar cultural fit and provides us with a very strong lending base from which to work from and to deliver for our staff, our adviser partners and our landlord customers.”

The acquisition comes just days after Starling reported 600% in revenue growth to nearly £97.6 million in the 16 months to March 2021, and unbroken monthly profit since October last year.

Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank, comments: “The acquisition of Fleet Mortgages is the start of our move into mortgages as an asset class and builds on a number of forward-flow arrangements that we’re doing with leading non-bank lenders."

Established seven years ago, Fleet manages £1.75bn of mortgages and anticipates originating another £800m this year.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
Starling chief Boden bristles with confidence as bank pulls away from fintech pack
/retail

Starling chief Boden bristles with confidence as bank pulls away from fintech pack

Starling, Virgin and TSB in line for further £24.1 million handout from BCR
/regulation

Starling, Virgin and TSB in line for further £24.1 million handout from BCR

Starling supercharges its environmental credentials

14 Jul

Goldman Sachs invests £50 million in Starling Bank

19 Apr

Starling achieves Unicorn status on £272 million funding round

08 Mar

Starling Bank moves into profit

20 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut moves into travel sector

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

  4. Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

  5. New EU AML rules will ensure full traceability of crypto transfers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021