Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BlockFi FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BlockFi files for bankruptcy in wake of FTX collapse

BlockFi files for bankruptcy in wake of FTX collapse

BlockFi, the cryptocurrency player that needed a $400 million credit facility from FTX earlier this year, has now filed for bankruptcy.

In a statement, BlockFi says it has filed for Chapter 11 in New Jersey to "stabilise" its business and "consummate a comprehensive restructuring transaction that maximizes value for all clients and other stakeholders".

The move had been widely anticipated since the firm paused activity, including withdrawals, on its platform earlier this month.

Having raised funds at a $3 billion valuation in 2021, BlockFi has seen its business fall apart in the face of this year's crypto winter and wider economic downturn.

In July, it turned to FTX for the line of credit in a deal that also gave Sam Bankman-Fried's now-failed business the option to buy BlockFi.

BlockFi now says it will focus on recovering all obligations owed to it, including by FTX. However, it warns: "Due to the recent collapse of FTX and its ensuing bankruptcy process, which remains ongoing, the Company expects that recoveries from FTX will be delayed.

BlockFi says it has $256.9 million in cash on hand, "which is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process".

The firm estimates it has more than 100,000 creditors, and between $1 and $10 billion in both assets and liabilities.

Related Companies

BlockFi FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] P27: Progress towards 2023 and the link between Instant Payments and Sustainability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Trending

Related News
FTX implosion shows need for crypto regulation - BofE's Cunliffe
/crypto

FTX implosion shows need for crypto regulation - BofE's Cunliffe

Genesis Block to shutter trading portal amid FTX fallout
/crypto

Genesis Block to shutter trading portal amid FTX fallout

New FTX CEO slams 'complete failure of corporate controls'

17 Nov

FTX files for US bankruptcy protection; Bankman-Fried quits

11 Nov

FTX Europe to have licence suspended - Bloomberg

11 Nov

Binance pulls out of FTX takeover

09 Nov

Binance to buy troubled rival FTX

08 Nov

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Anti-woke banking startup GloriFi shuts down

  3. ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability

  4. Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

  5. Quant and UST join forces to push tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023