Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Binance FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Genesis Block to shutter trading portal amid FTX fallout

Genesis Block to shutter trading portal amid FTX fallout

Genesis Block, a Honk Kong based cryptocurrency retail service, has told its customers it will be closing its over-the-counter trading portal on the 10th of December 2023. This is being seen as part of the wider fallout from FTX’s collapse and proceeding bankruptcy filing last week.

In an email to customers, Genesis Block requested individuals withdraw all their funds, and that they will not be accepting new customers.

Chief executive of Genesis Block Wincent Hung, told Reuters: “We have ceased trading, as we don't know which counterparties would fail next, so we would rather close out all our positions to regain some of our liquidity.”

An anonymous source told Reuters that one Genesis Block official was previously a director at FTX Hong Kong, and resigned from the directorship this month. However, the company was already scaling down its Hong Kong business prior to the FTX collapse.

The past 24 hours have continued to deliver updates and drama from FTX's wider fallout. A report by the firm's new CEO John Ray, who previously took control of Enron after its collapse, declared in the FTX’s chapter 11 court filings that he has never "seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”

This latest update comes after a number of dramatic FTX reports, including Binance’s move to relaunch its bid for crypto lender Voyager (which FTX had previously won bids on), and accusations from FTX that the government of the Bahamas is directing unauthorised access to FTX systems to withdraw assets after having filed bankruptcy.

Related Companies

Binance FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions[On-Demand Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Trending

Trending

  1. Investor calls on Temenos to oust CEO

  2. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  3. Klarna launches price comparison engine

  4. US banks launch digital asset settlement platform PoC

  5. Gen Z turns to TikTok for financial advice

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023