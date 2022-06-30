Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BlockFi FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FTX closes in on $25m cut-price deal for BlockFi - reports

FTX closes in on $25m cut-price deal for BlockFi - reports

Not much more than a year after raising funds at a $3 billion valuation, cryptocurrency player BlockFi is on the verge of being acquired by FTX in a deal worth as little as $25 million, according to CNBC.

An agreement could be signed by the end of the quarter on Friday, says CNBC, citing sources.

In a tweet, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince, disputed the $25 million price tag:


The potential acquisition comes days after FTX extended a $250 million emergency line of credit to BlockFi.

That came just weeks after BlockFi was reported to be closing in on a funding round at a $1 billion valuation and announced it was cutting 20% of its workforce.

With the industry reeling in the face of a crypto winter and wider economic downturn, FTX has found itself in a strong position.

It recently agreed to buy Alberta-based outfit Bitvo for a push into Canada, while earlier today The Block reported that it has passed on a deal to buy Celsius after encountering a $2 billion hole in the troubled firm's balance sheet.

The crypto giant has even been rumoured to be looking into buying Robinhood, although FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried - who owns a 7.6% stake in the trading app - says there are "no active M&A conversations".

Related Companies

BlockFi FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Trending

Related News
FTX to buy Canadian crypto player Bitvo
/crypto

FTX to buy Canadian crypto player Bitvo

Robinhood shares soar after FTX chief buys 7.6% stake
/crypto

Robinhood shares soar after FTX chief buys 7.6% stake

BlockFi raises $350m at $3bn valuation

11 Mar 2021

BlockFi raises $50 million to take crypto mainstream

21 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  3. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  4. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  5. Forrester identifies incumbents at forefront of mobile banking

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022