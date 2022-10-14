BofA bot Erica hits 1bn customer interactions

Bank of America's AI-powered chatbot, Erica, has passed the one billion client interactions mark, helping nearly 32 million customers since launching in 2018.

At launch, the virtual assistant helped users with a host of simple transactions such as money transfers and balance enquiries.



It has since added more sophisticated features. Customers have viewed 37 million proactive insights to help them review their finances and cut recurring subscription charges, know when they’ve received a merchant refund, or have duplicate charges.



Some 60 million Spend Path insights have helped clients understand their finances with a weekly snapshot of spending.

While more than 98% of customers get the answers they need through Erica, last month the bank added a feature that lets them get a live chat with staffers to answer more complex servicing questions.



Next year, Erica will connect clients to financial specialists when they have questions about new products and services, such as a mortgage, credit card or deposit account.



“Erica is the definition of how Bank of America is delivering personalisation and individualisation at scale to our clients,” says David Tyrie, chief digital officer and head of global marketing, BofA.