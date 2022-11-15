Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Finance Advisors

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Former TrueLayer ANZ CEO launches open finance consultancy

Former TrueLayer ANZ CEO launches open finance consultancy

Brenton Charnley, the former CEO of TrueLayer's Australian and New Zealand operation, has resurfaced with a consultancy startup to help businesses take advantage of open finance.

TrueLayer's reappraisal of the Australian market opportunity was signalled last month, when the UK-based open banking firm revealed plans to axe ten percent of its staff across offices in London, Milan, Dublin, and Sydney.

TrueLayer opened its first Australian office in 2019 and eventually went live in September last year, after receiving approval by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission as an unrestricted Accredited Data Recipient under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) act and promoting Charnley to CEO.

In his new consultancy, Open Finance Advisors, Charnley will offer specialist advisory services including strategy, accreditation support, use case discovery and design, and programme implementation in order to help businesses access open banking data.

Despite the broad vision of the CDR, open banking in Australia is currently limited to read-access data sharing only. As of 1 November 2022 there are only 23 active Accredited Data Recipients and 112 active Data Holder brands as reported by the ACCC.

“For CDR to take off, we need more use cases getting into the hands of consumers," says Charnley. "Open Finance Advisors’ mission is to make that happen. Having lived and breathed open banking and the CDR since its launch in 2020, we can help Australian and international businesses understand their options to access CDR data and then support them to make it a reality.”

Related Companies

Open Finance Advisors

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Trending

Related News
Truelayer to axe 10% of staff
/people

Truelayer to axe 10% of staff

TrueLayer enters five new European markets
/retail

TrueLayer enters five new European markets

TrueLayer enters Australian Open Banking market

23 Oct 2020

TrueLayer opens Australia office

14 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

  2. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  3. Investor calls on Temenos to oust CEO

  4. Ex-Googler unveils &#39;family office for the world&#39;

  5. Bank monetisation of APIs represents &quot;billions-per-year&quot; opportunity

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023