Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TrueLayer enters Australian Open Banking market

TrueLayer enters Australian Open Banking market

UK Open Banking startup TrueLayer has hired Brenton Charnley to lead its push into the Australian market.

Founded in 2016, TrueLayer is one of a number of ventures that have been launched as a result of the UK's open banking initiative, providing a platform for fintechs, developers and retailers to access bank APIs and to securely share customers banking details.

With Australia following the UK's lead, the company is now looking to expand down under. In July, the Consumer Data Right Act made it possible for Aussies to share their banking data with third party providers.

Then, this month the rules were amended to permit the use of accredited intermediaries such as TrueLayer to collect data on behalf of other accredited businesses.

TrueLayer will formally launch early next year, with Charnley responsible for establishing the Australian operations, obtaining accreditation with the ACCC, supporting the company's partners as they launch in the country and onboarding new partners.

He joins TrueLayer from global insurtech API platform Cover Genius, where he acting as COO and chief commercial officer. Previously, he founded industry body Insurtech Australia.

Say Charnley: "I am honoured and excited to be joining TrueLayer at this pivotal time for open banking in Australia. It provides consumers the opportunity to take control of their banking data and make it more convenient to make payments from their favourite app or website."

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?, [W[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Trending

Related News
TrueLayer raises $25m
/startups

TrueLayer raises $25m

Australia takes first steps towards Open Banking
/regulation

Australia takes first steps towards Open Banking

Australia gets ready for Open Banking

11 Feb

Australia delays Open Banking roll out over security concerns

02 Jan

TrueLayer opens Australia office

14 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020