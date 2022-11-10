Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

twitter

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Does Elon Musk want to transform Twitter into Paypal?

Does Elon Musk want to transform Twitter into Paypal?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has outlined plans to transform Twitter into a financial super app, along the lines of Chinese social media app WeChat.

In a gathering on Spaces, Musk mused on an idea to emulate his first business Paypal, creating the infrastructure for Twitter to process payments, complete with connected debit cards and bank accounts.

Last week, the company filed registration paperwork to pave the way for it to process payments, according to a filing with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, which was obtained by The New York Times.

On Wednesday, Musk said that he envisioned users connecting their online bank accounts to the social media service, with the company moving later into “debit cards, checks and whatnot.”

Twitter has previously nibbled around the edges of financial services, adding a tipping feature for users to reward creators on the platform and enabling people to charge subscription fees for exclusive content, like newsletters.

In presenting his vision for the company, Musk said that he ultimately hopes to transform Twitter into an “everything app” modeled after WeChat, the Chinese social media company which has over 900 million users and has supplanted AliPay as the most popular payment service in the country.

Related Companies

twitter

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Trending

Related News
Twitter taps Stripe to let creators get paid in USDC stablecoin
/crypto

Twitter taps Stripe to let creators get paid in USDC stablecoin

Dorsey resigns from Twitter
/people

Dorsey resigns from Twitter

Twitter lets users tip in bitcoin

24 Sep 2021

Stripe powers Twitter's Super Follows paid subscription feature

02 Sep 2021

Twitter Tip Jar users cite PayPal privacy concerns hours after rollout

07 May 2021

Twitter blames social engineering attack for celeb Bitcoin tweet hack

16 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Stripe lays off 1100 employees

  2. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  3. Danish fintech Pleo cuts workforce by 15%

  4. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  5. Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023