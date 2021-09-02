Stripe powers Twitter's Super Follows paid subscription feature

Twitter has enlisted Stripe to power a new 'Super Follows' feature that lets people pay to subscribe to creator accounts for exclusive content.

Rolling out now in the US and Canada for iOS users, Super Follows is designed to help creators such as musicians, beauty experts, comedians and gamers monetise their Twitter feeds.



Creators need to join a waitlist to set up a Super Follow subscription, after which they can invite people to pay a monthly fee of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 for things like behind-the-scenes content, early previews, and exclusive conversations.



People who want to subscribe tap the Super Follow button and set up in-app payment, powered by Stripe.



Among the first batch of people looking to get paid to tweet is @tarotbybronx, who offers astrology, tarot, and intuitive healing advice for their Super Followers.



Stripe has carved out a strong position powering the creator economy, working with the likes of Clubhouse, Substack, GoFundMe, Kickstarter and Patreon.



Connor Mullen, engineering lead, Stripe Express, says: "Empowering creators - and the platforms behind them - is one of the highest-leverage things Stripe can do to diversify and strengthen the internet economy; it’s exactly what we mean by ‘growing the GDP of the internet’."