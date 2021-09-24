Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

twitter

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Twitter lets users tip in bitcoin

Twitter lets users tip in bitcoin

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users and letting some people tip their favourite tweeters using bitcoin.

First unveiled in May, Tips is designed to help users earn money from their feed. It is now available to all iOS users, with Android to follow in the next few weeks.

Tweeters can add a link in their profile to a host of payment options, including the Cash App, Patreon, Venmo, Wealthsimple Cash and PicPay.

Now, people in the US (excluding Hawaii and New York) and El Salvador can also get tipped with bitcoin using Strike - a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Users can also add a bitcoin address to their profile.


Esther Crawford, staff product manager, Twitter, says: "We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible - help us get there."

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has long been a crypto champion, predicting in 2018 that bitcoin would one day become the world's "single currency". His Twitter bio simply says #bitcoin.

Related Companies

twitter

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider[New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Trending

Trending

  1. Barclays hires Amazon payments head to lead POS finance business

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  4. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  5. Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity