Twitter lets users tip in bitcoin

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users and letting some people tip their favourite tweeters using bitcoin.

First unveiled in May, Tips is designed to help users earn money from their feed. It is now available to all iOS users, with Android to follow in the next few weeks.



Tweeters can add a link in their profile to a host of payment options, including the Cash App, Patreon, Venmo, Wealthsimple Cash and PicPay.



Now, people in the US (excluding Hawaii and New York) and El Salvador can also get tipped with bitcoin using Strike - a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Users can also add a bitcoin address to their profile.



Esther Crawford, staff product manager, Twitter, says: "We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible - help us get there."



Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has long been a crypto champion, predicting in 2018 that bitcoin would one day become the world's "single currency". His Twitter bio simply says #bitcoin.