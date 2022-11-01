Form3 secures €23 million in debt venture funding

Cloud native payments-as-a-service platform Form3 has secured a €23 million venture debt facility to explore acquisitions, launch into new markets and support new product growth.

Form3 last raised $160 million in a Spetember 2021 funding round led by Goldman Sachs as it prepared to launch into the US market.



That figure brought the company's total fundraising to $220 million and followed a £33 million raise in August 2020 that was supported by Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Bank.



The company additionally counts Barclays Bank, Mastercard, 83North and Draper Esprit among its investors.



The new debt facility was secured from Atempo Growth, which supports high-growth technology companies across Europe.



Michael Mueller, Form3’s CEO, comments: “The current environment is presenting us with new opportunities, both in terms of new markets and potential acquisitions. The Atempo facility will enable us to accelerate our growth and continue to offer market-leading cloud payments solutions to the world’s largest banks.”