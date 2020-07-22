Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

Lloyds Bank is to take a minority equity stake in cloud-native payments technology house Form3 as part of an overhaul of its legacy payments architecture.

The partnership with Form3 will aim to simplify Lloyds’ payments capabilities, providing support for enhanced data and new overlay services and creating the basis for the bank's response to the UK's New Payment Architecture initiative and.

Supporting the deal, Lloyds is also acquiring a minority equity stake in Form3 as part of its next investment round which is expected to complete in August.

The equity investment follows a similar deal struck with Barclays Bank, which joined two funding rounds in Form3 back in 2018.

Otto Benz, Director, payments technical services at Lloyds Banking Group says: “The potential of the cloud in payments is enormous and is firmly at the forefront of our strategy. We are committed to working with the most innovative technology providers, including Form3, to deliver a range of solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible while reducing risk and providing customers with an improved digital experience.”

The bank's shift to the cloud has received added impetus this year, following the March signing of a five-year deal with Google Cloud and a January engagement with Microsoft for the delivery of cloud-based productivity tools within Office 365 to all employees.

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown, [New Paper] Charting a Core,[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Trending Stories

Related News
Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal
/cloud

Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

Thought Machine raises $83 million to drive global growth

Thought Machine raises $83 million to drive global growth

Lloyds goes all in on Microsoft Managed Desktop

16 Jan

Fintech startups win a share of £25 million from RBS bail out fund

14 Jun 2019

Form3 clinches $13 million Series B

20 Nov 2018

Barclays rides payments-as-a-service wave with investment in Form3

18 Jul 2017

New start-up targets SaaS opportunities in payments

26 Sep 2016

Trending

  1. Outages caused by Wirecard show that the time to look at multi-acquiring is now

  2. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  3. Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features

  4. PayPal confirms crypto interest

  5. UK Government kicks off fintech review

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?