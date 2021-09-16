Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3

Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3

Cloud native payments-as-a-service platform Form3 has raised $160 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs as it prepares to launch into the US market.

The new financing round brings the company’s total fundraising to $220 million and follows a £33 million raise in August last year that was supported by Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Bank.

Mastercard also took a stake in the firm in December and in July rolled out a cloud-based gateway built by Form3 to ease access for institutions connecting to the UK's Faster Payments network.

The company additionally counts Barclays Bank, Mastercard, 83North and Draper Esprit among its investors.

Michael Mueller, chief executive officer at Form3 comments: “More and more financial institutions (FI’s) are placing mission critical processes onto a platform. Cloud-native technology is now proven at an industrial scale and confidence is high and growing. This announcement marks the beginning of a global roll out for Form3, and the funding required to tackle the next big challenges in payments; how should payments become smart - uniquely possible with our cloud native technology and an exciting new phase to come.”

Mueller says the firm is already having conversations with a number of US banks, with the market identified as a key growth target in its global roadmap.

Founded In 2016, Form3’s annual recurring revenue in 2021 grew by 233% and the company now employs over 260 people in 22 countries.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Related News
Form3 raises £33 million with support from Nationwide and Lloyds
/payments

Form3 raises £33 million with support from Nationwide and Lloyds

Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3
/payments

Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

Fintech startups win a share of £25 million from RBS bail out fund

14 Jun 2019

Form3 clinches $13 million Series B

20 Nov 2018

Barclays rides payments-as-a-service wave with investment in Form3

18 Jul 2017

New start-up targets SaaS opportunities in payments

26 Sep 2016

Trending

  1. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  2. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  3. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  4. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

  5. Monzo makes BNPL move

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth