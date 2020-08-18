Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Nationwide Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Form3 raises &#163;33 million with support from Nationwide and Lloyds

Form3 raises £33 million with support from Nationwide and Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide have contributed to a £33 million funding round in cloud-native payments technology house Form3.

The new shareholders include Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society and venture capital firm 83North. Draper Esprit has also re-invested following its participation in November 2018.

The new shareholders join existing investors Angel Co-Fund and Barclays.

The investment by Lloyds was signalled last month as the bank took on Form3 to provide support for enhanced data and new overlay services and to create the base platform for the UK's New Payment Architecture initiative.

Michael Mueller, chief executive officer at Form3 says: “The big trend is that cloud-native solutions are now becoming part of almost every core strategy for managing mission critical infrastructure among Tier1 banks and fintechs.”

Form3 was founded in 2016 by a team of industry veterans from Deutsche and Barclays, Swift, Barclaycard and Gain Capital Payments. Following its £13 million Series B funding round in November 2018, the firm has since trebled in size and increased its annual recurring revenue by 160%.

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Nationwide Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending

Related News
Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3
/payments

Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

Fintech startups win a share of £25 million from RBS bail out fund
/startups

Fintech startups win a share of £25 million from RBS bail out fund

Form3 clinches $13 million Series B

20 Nov 2018

Barclays rides payments-as-a-service wave with investment in Form3

18 Jul 2017

New start-up targets SaaS opportunities in payments

26 Sep 2016

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  3. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  4. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  5. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks