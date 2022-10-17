Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Stripe taps Meta&#39;s Sharma to lead new revenue and financial management team

Stripe taps Meta's Sharma to lead new revenue and financial management team

Stripe has appointed Microsoft and Meta veteran Vivek Sharma as its first head of revenue and financial management.

In the new role, Sharma will oversee an increasingly important part of Stripe's business as it continues to expand beyond payments and become a financial one-stop shop for internet businesses.

Among the products under his command will be Stripe Billing, Stripe Invoicing, Stripe Tax and Revenue Recognition.

Sharma joins Stripe from Meta, where he spent six years helping to bring Facebook Marketplace to a billion people and most recently worked on the immersive social network Horizon as part of the firm's metaverse push.

Before that he spent more than a decade at Microsoft in a host of senior roles, helping to turn Office 365 into an SaaS business.

In a LinkedIn post on his new role, Sharma says: "We’re helping businesses earn more money in more ways—vital in the current slowdown—and make accounting, tax and analytics a ton easier so they can manage that revenue for a lot less effort."

