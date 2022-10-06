Santander UK launches My Home Manager in mobile app

Santander UK has launched a new service in its mobile app designed to assist mortgage customers with all aspects of managing their home, from estimated value to energy performance and making repairs.

Features include a Home Dashboard which provides customers with a three-monthly update on the current valuation of their house alongside recommendations for how to improve their energy rating, and estimated costs and funding options for improvements.



Users will be able to get cost estimates and free quotes from local tradespeople in their area for home maintenance and repair jobs, book a job and track its progress.



For digital services, customers will be able to compare deals and switch to a new provider for broadband and mobile phone services. in the ‘Broadband & TV’ and ‘Mobile Phone’ sections of the app.



In addition, the app will provide inspirational ideas, articles and exclusive offers to Santander customers on home furnishings.



Proposed new features include: a home expenses manager; home selling guide; home moving services; valuations; solar panel and EV charger installation and; information about their local neighbourhood.



Tracie Pearce, chief customer officer, Homes, says: “For most people, their home is their biggest financial investment and keeping on top of all the costs and upkeep associated with it can be a real challenge. We think My Home Manager provides a unique service for homeowners and its development has been driven by what our customers have told us they’d like to see."