Santander UK CIO joins biometric outfit iProov

Biometric face authentication technology company iProov has hired Miguel Traquina, Santander UK's chief information officer for operations and economic crime, as CIO

Launched in 2013, iProov works with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity for effortless onboarding and authentication. Customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank and ING.



Traquina's appointment comes as the vendor prepares to enter new geographies and use cases, including projects with Eurostar and the National Science Foundation.



Of the new appointment, Andrew Bud, iProov CEO, says: “The scale and scope of our technology activities are expanding rapidly. Miguel’s extensive experience with financial technology for a major bank complements and extends our team’s outstanding capabilities, enabling us to innovate and operate on more fronts globally.”



At Santander, Traquina held various engineering and transformation roles overseeing multi-disciplinary teams around the world. He began his career with Accenture, running financial services projects in Europe and Latin America.