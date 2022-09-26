Aviva pumps $10 million into female fintech fund

Aviva has invested $10 million in a VC fund that backs female entrepreneurs in the fintech industry across the UK, Europe, Canada and the US.

Founded in September 2019, the Anthemis Female Innovators Lab Fund is anchored and co-founded by Barclays.



Aviva’s investment will specifically support UK based fintech firms which are founded by women.



Currently only four percent of UK fintechs are led by women.



Ben Luckett, chief innovation officer at Aviva, says this needs to change.



"The Female Innovators Fund is one way we can support this untapped talent," he says. "Working with the Fund means more than just a financial contribution, we will have opportunities to partner with, learn from and invest directly in start-ups where they may benefit Aviva and our customers.”



The investment is one of a range of initiatives by the insurance firm to support female leadership and gender equality within the financial services sector. Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s Group CEO, is the Treasury’s Women in Finance Charter Champion - spearheading efforts to boost gender diversity across the sector. Aviva also supports the UK Government’s Investing in Women Code which supports female entrepreneurs by improving access to tools, resources and finance.