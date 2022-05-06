EBAday 2022: Empowering women in payments

A report published by McKinsey in 2021 read that in the US, the payments industry has the lowest share of women at entry-level, manager, and senior-manager level.

While leading women across the industry continue to see huge success, there are still far fewer women in payments than men. Addressing the need to improve female representation across the payments sector, panellists of EBAday 2022’s lunchtime panel session on day one will be focused squarely on the empowerment of women in payments.



Panellists will answer questions that include: which ways does the industry have to change in order to welcome more women? Is there a ‘female’ way of working, and how can it contribute to a career in a male-dominated business? How can banks, consultancies and payment service providers support diversity and inclusion in payments?



Speakers leading the roundtable include:

Sara Castelhano, managing director, EMEA payments & commerce solutions, J.P. Morgan

Laura McDermott, head of European payment schemes, NatWest

Marijke Konickx, chief product officer, Bankify

Sylvia Menssdorf-Pouilly, senior vice president, banking and payments, Europe, FIS



The discussion will be moderated by Kathryn Pohl, managing director, Senior Advisory.



Key points for discussion during the panel will include the ways in which supporting women in the workplace makes good business sense, how to foster a stronger and more diverse industry, and how the payments industry should offer more networking and mentoring opportunities for women.



For attendees of EBAday 2022, please join us for this lunchtime roundtable full of new insights on 31 May 2022 from 12:30 to 13:15 CET in room 0.31-0.32.



After two years as a virtual conference, EBAday 2022 will run in person for its seventeenth year, welcoming a host of board directors, chief executive officers, and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs.



Register now to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.