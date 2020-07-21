Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Credit Suisse

Retail banking

Wholesale banking
Credit Suisse to run summer programme for Girls Who Code

Credit Suisse has teamed up with Girls Who Code, the international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology, as a corporate partner for its signature Summer Immersion Programme.

The Swiss bank will be hosting its inaugural class of students in a two-week virtual programme that teaches girls the computer science skills they need to prepare for a career in technology. The 34 participants include rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school with no prior computer science experience.

Marinela Tudoran, global head of equities technology at Credit Suisse says: "Credit Suisse is committed to supporting the careers of young women in technology, who will in turn help shape the future of technology for the better. Through this programme, we hope that these young women will not only learn how to code, but also understand the potential for a long-term career in technology.”

She adds that the bank will additionally run a mentoring panel featuring recent graduates that have joined Credit Suisse’s Technical Associate Programme, offering students the opportunity to learn from employees who are just beginning their careers in technology. Senior technology leaders in the bank will also join in, sharing their career experiences and perspectives and helping students learn about the various roles in technology.

