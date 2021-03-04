Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finastra to rewrite developer terms to counter algorithmic bias

Finastra to rewrite developer terms to counter algorithmic bias

Finastra has published a five-point plan to tackle gender bias in algorithms.

The use of algorithms in financial services has become an increasing focus of regulatory scrutiny, with concerns over the manifestation of unconscious biases in applications built to guide crucial consumer decisions for credit scoring, rate-setting and insurance.

Financial services providers increasingly rely on algorithms to make decisions on how to price a policy or whether to provide credit and at what price.

US regulators hopened a probe into the algorithm used to determine the credit worthiness of Apple Card applicants in 2019 after a man took to Twitter to call it "sexist" for giving him a credit limit 20 times higher than his wife's.

To understand the scale of the problem, Finastra commissioned KPMG to produce a report which lists 12 common biases for organisations to be aware of when designing, building and putting algorithms into production. These included biases specific to data, algorithmic design, and human involvement.

Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra, says: “Without this being a priority in the financial industry, AI will become a flywheel that will accelerate the negative impact on human lives. Finastra doesn’t have all the answers but we believe that the industry must first acknowledge that there is a problem with algorithmic bias.”

For its part, Finastra intends to reform its developer agreement, updating termas and conditions for FusionFabric.cloud, its open platform and marketplace for developers. Under the new terms, developers using the platform will be expected to account for algorithmic bias and Finastra has the right to inspect for this bias within any new application.

The vendor is also in the proof-of-concept stage of a new product, FinEqual, which will provide banks with a technolgoical basis for tackling algorithmic bias within their own businesses. The firm aims to make FinEqual commercialy available in the next 18 months, says Paris.

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to Accelerate Digital Lending with Data & Automation

Comments: (1)

David Lewis
David Lewis - PMI Global Holdings Limited - London 04 March, 2021, 10:59Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

As a member of the BCS EMBRACE diversity group I applaud this initiative, and hope that we can host an event where Finastra will speak on the panel.

 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report][New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Trending

Related News
BIS: FX execution algorithms contribute to market functioning but bring new challenges
/regulation

BIS: FX execution algorithms contribute to market functioning but bring new challenges

Standard Chartered partners Truera to combat bias in AI
/retail

Standard Chartered partners Truera to combat bias in AI

Gendered credit scoring increases women's chance of credit acceptance

12 Nov 2019

Apple Card faces investigation over sexist credit limit claims

11 Nov 2019

Women in payments say gender discrimination still rife

30 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. HSBC launches programme to help customers go digital

  2. Is It Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin?

  3. HSBC shifts R3 Corda to Google Cloud

  4. Lloyds Bank to step up fintech partnerships

  5. UK Finance sets out future model for Open Banking

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?